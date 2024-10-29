Congress to organise month-long ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ from Nov 8

New Delhi: Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday said a ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ will be organised next month on the lines of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, to interact with the people of the city and learn about their issues and problems.

Party sources said senior Congress Gandhi is likely to attend it in the first phase.

The march will start on November 8 from Rajghat and conclude on December 4, ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi. During the launch event of the ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ at the Constitution Club here, Yadav said it will have four phases. Gandhi launched the over 4,000-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Srinagar on September 7, 2022. It went on for a period of 145 days, covering 12 states and 2 Union territories. The yatra culminated on January 30, 2023. The Congress also organised a Manipur to Mumbai ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ during January-March 2024.

Yadav said the ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ will begin from Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat on November 8. “During the yatra, we will interact with the people of Delhi to learn about the issues and problems they have been facing for the last 10 years. The yatra will start on November 8 from Rajghat. It will have four phases and in the first phase, we will cover 16 Assembly

segments starting from Chandni Chowk,” he said.