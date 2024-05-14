Congress to hold election town halls in Delhi, says interim chief

New Delhi: Congress’ interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav on Monday said the party will hold around five to seven town halls in the national capital ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has agreed to address one of the Town Hall meetings, he said.

Polling for the national capital’s seven seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

The town hall will be organised to discuss people’s issues such as price rise, unemployment, GST, pollution, women’s safety and security, resettlement and unauthorised colonies in every Lok Sabha constituency and to find solutions, Yadav said.

A call centre has also been set up with teams of 70 volunteers each for every Lok Sabha constituency to provide information about functioning of the booth committees.