Congress protests outside BJP HQ over LPG shortage

New Delhi: Congress workers led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Friday staged a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at DDU Marg, alleging mismanagement of LPG supplies and rising shortages.

The protesters gathered at Rajiv Bhawan before marching to the BJP office, raising slogans against the government led by Narendra Modi and demanding the resignation of Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Some women demonstrators carried gas cylinders and symbolically prepared tea and rotis on an earthen stove to highlight the crisis. Police detained several protesters during the demonstration and later released them from the IP Estate police station. Congress leaders alleged that households were struggling due to the shortage of cooking gas.