‘Congress protest over National Herald case like thief crying foul’

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress party for staging nationwide protests against the recent chargesheet in the National Herald case, terming the move as “the thief crying foul.” Addressing the media, Sachdeva asserted that the Congress leadership is attempting to politicise the issue instead of facing the legal process with integrity.

Sachdeva emphasised that the chargesheet is a result of a petition filed during the Congress-led UPA government’s tenure, dismissing claims of political vendetta. “If the case lacked merit or was driven by political motives, the Gandhi family could have had it dismissed between 2012 and 2014 when they were in power,” he said. He squarely blamed senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for the party’s legal troubles, accusing them of “greed” and alleging misuse of the National Herald’s assets. “The legal troubles of the Congress’ first family are not due to any BJP pressure. They are the outcome of a 13-year-long judicial process,” Sachdeva said, adding that both leaders are already out on bail and may soon have to seek bail in the related PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act)

case as well. The Delhi BJP chief also expressed dismay at what he described as the Congress high command’s tactic of mobilising party workers to shield its top leadership. “It is unfortunate that ordinary Congress workers are being pushed to the frontlines to defend the corruption of their leadership,” he remarked.

Sachdeva further alleged that the National Herald case goes beyond financial misconduct and includes a “breach of trust,” highlighting that the assets in question were originally developed through donations by thousands of Congress members. “The Gandhi family converted these public properties into a private company, looting the legacy of Congress workers,” he claimed.

Reiterating the BJP’s stance, Sachdeva urged the Congress to stop “politicising” the legal proceedings and allow the judiciary to decide the matter.