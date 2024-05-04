Congress member arrested for circulating fake video of Amit Shah: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Congress member for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit

Shah, an official said here.

Arun Reddy handles the ‘Spirit of Congress’ account on ‘X’, the official said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell earlier registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah.

In the doctored video his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana, were manipulated to make it seem that he was advocating for the removal of of all reservations.