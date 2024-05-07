Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination from North East Delhi seat

New Delhi: Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday filed his nomination from the north east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.



Kumar filed his nomination at the district magistrate’s office in Nand Nagri.

He was accompanied by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, former president and chairman of the election management committee and co-ordination committee Subhash Chopra, former DPCC president Anil Chaudhary, AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai, MLA Sandeep Jha, and others. Kumar assured that he would work for the development of the area and welfare of the people, and to protect their rights.

He promised to work for the people of Delhi with their support and cooperation, and in return sought their support and votes to become their representative in the Parliament.

Kumar also held a roadshow from his central election office in Maujpur to the district magistrate’s office with thousands of workers and leaders.

Throughout the route, thousands of local residents lined up to witness the procession, with the Congress workers waving the party flags.