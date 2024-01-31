Congress launches ‘Jai Jawan’ campaign against Agnipath scheme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched the ‘Jai Jawan’ campaign to provide “justice” to 1.5 lakh youth in the country who were selected for defence services but “not allowed” to join after the launch of the Agnipath scheme.

Gandhi launched the campaign on the eighteenth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal. He promised these youth that he would raise the issue of “injustice” with them at every forum.

Due to the implementation of the Agnipath Scheme, around 1.5 lakh candidates selected for the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy between 2019 and 2022 were allegedly denied joining.

“Our Jai Jawan campaign is dedicated to those youth who have faced this injustice,” Gandhi said, adding that “it is the fight for ‘Nyay’ (justice) against this ‘Anyay’ (injustice)”.