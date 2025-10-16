Congress intensifies signature drive over vote theft allegation

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said that the Congress party’s signature campaign against alleged vote theft by the BJP has been receiving an overwhelming response across the capital. He asserted that this massive public support demonstrates people’s faith in Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s revelations about what he termed the BJP’s collusion with the Election Commission to manipulate election results and cling to power.

Addressing the “Vote Chor-Gaddi Chod” signature campaign at Mata Mandir, Naraina Village in Karol Bagh, Yadav stated that the voting right provided by the makers of the Constitution headed by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was being distorted. He termed the BJP’s purported action as “an attack on the right to vote of 140 crore citizens.” The protest was organised by Karol Bagh District Congress Committee President Madan Khorwal and saw large-scale public turnout, representative, Yadav said, of an increasing realisation of efforts to dismantle democracy.

Some of the top Congress leaders present at the campaign were former minister Krishna Tirath, AICC Secretary for Delhi Sukhvinder Singh Danny, ex-MLA Hari Shankar Gupta, Lok Sabha Observer Adv. Sunil Kumar, President of DPMC Pushpa Singh, Harnam Singh, Charanjeet Rai, Naresh Sharma Neetu, Sunil Bajaj, Ishwar Bagri, Vinit Yadav, Rahul Dhanak, Sanchita Bhrahm Yadav, Sandeep Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Veer Chatrath, Ram Kumar Tanwar, Avdesh Tanwar, Satender Sharma, Suresh Kumar, and Yajpaty Upadhyay.

Yadav alleged BJP–EC collusion in elections, claiming fear, oppression, and attacks on Dalits and marginalised communities, citing

recent incidents.