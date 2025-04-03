Congress forms panel for MCD by-elections

NEW DELHI:Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav announced the formation of a five-member coordination committee and appointed 12 senior leaders as in-charges for the upcoming by-elections in 12 Municipal Corporation of Deplhi (MCD) wards.

According to an official statement, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) has set up the coordination committee with immediate effect. The committee members include Dr. Narender Nath, Jatin Sharma, Rajesh Garg, Anuj Attrey, and Hazi Zarif. Additionally, the party has designated senior leaders to oversee the by-elections in specific wards. Rohit Chaudhary has been assigned to Mundka, Satender Sharma to Shalimar Bagh, Praveen Bhugra to Wazirpur, Sharanjeet Sharma to Chandni Chowk, Jagjivan Sharma to Matia Mahal, Rajesh Yadav to Matiala, JP Panwar to Najafgarh, Charanjeet Rai to Rajinder Nagar, Chandrakant Giri to Deoli, Jai Prakash to Dakshin Puri, Neetu Verma Soin to Greater Kailash, and Mujeeb Rehman to Patparganj.

After failing to secure seats in recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Congress is working to rebuild its presence in Delhi. With a slight vote share increase, it aims to strengthen

grassroots networks.