Congress demands health emergency

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), expressing alarm over Delhi’s fast deteriorating air pollution, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta demanding immediate intervention, including declaring a health emergency and calling an all-party meeting. A delegation under the leadership of DPCC president Devender Yadav met officials at the Delhi Secretariat to press for urgent steps to “save the breath of Delhiites”.

Addressing a press conference at the DPCC office earlier in the day, Yadav said the city was battling a severe health crisis with the AQI remaining above 400 for several consecutive days. He accused the BJP-led Delhi government of “complete failure” in controlling pollution, saying that citizens were “struggling for every breath”. He criticised the Chief Minister for stating that she “received pollution in dowry” instead of taking responsibility for corrective measures.

The Congress delegation comprising former DPCC president Anil Kumar, AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, secretary in-charge Danish Abrar, former Union minister Krishna Tirath, AICC secretary Abhishek Dutt, communication department chairman and former MLA Anil Bhardwaj, AICC secretary Manoj Yadav and MCD Congress leader Nazia Danish submitted the memorandum to the Delhi government’s environment secretary. Yadav appeared at the press conference wearing an oxygen cylinder and mask to highlight the gravity of the situation.

Yadav said Delhi had effectively turned into a “gas chamber”, with the poor and working-class population facing the harshest impact.