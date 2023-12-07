Congress demands debate on Nehru’s role in Kashmir issue

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a day-long discussion specifi cally on the role of India’s fi rst Prime MinisterJawaharlal Nehru in the Kashmir issue in a heated exchange in Lok Sabha. The demand arose during the debate on the

Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill. Chowdhury alleged that BJP leaders habitually criticise Nehru regarding the Kashmir issue, claiming that they always portray him as “desh ke liye hanikarak (harmful for

the country).” He challenged the government to engage in a comprehensive discussion on Nehru’s role, emphasising that Congress leaders were weary of such criticism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, responding to Chowdhury’s assertions, clarified that he never labelled Nehru as “haanikarak” and reiterated the BJP’s readiness for a debate. Shah stressed the need to examine the root causes of the Kashmir problem and discuss the roles of individuals during that period. The Congress leader’s demand for a debate followed criticism of Nehru by BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Prasad pointed out Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s successful handling of

over 550 princely states, except one, without complications. In contrast, he highlighted Nehru’s management of a princely state

that became problematic until its resolution in 2019. Chowdhury countered by listing various terror incidents during the Modi government’s tenure, arguing that terrorism was on the rise in the Union territory. He specifically mentioned the Pulwama attack in 2019, attributing it to government incompetence based on the opinion of former governor Satya Pal Malik. Questioning the BJP’s adherence to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ‘Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat’ doctrine, Chowdhury challenged the government’s claim of reducing “Dil Ki Duri” (emotional distance)

in Kashmir. In response to Prasad’s remarks, Chowdhury quoted from a book, alleging that Patel tried to convince Liaquat Ali Khan in the Partition Council to take Kashmir and leave Hyderabad. Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD intervened, requesting the tabling of the book in the House and emphasising the importance of preserving historical accuracy.