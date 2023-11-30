Congress councillors stage sit-in outside Mayor’s office over ‘sexist’ remark

The women councillors from the Congress on Wednesday held a sit-in outside Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s office over alleged “sexist” comments passed against them by a councillor during the MCD House meeting and demand an open apology from the member and his suspension.

After the protest went on for nearly two hours, the mayor and leader of the House Mukesh Goel met the women councillors and assured them that the recording of the House would be checked to identify the accused and action would be taken for the derogatory remarks, an MCD official said.

Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely condemned the incident saying that some councillors misbehaved with women councillors in House and protest was called off after an assurance was given by the mayor that the CCTV footage would be checked by Monday to take action