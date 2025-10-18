Congress attacks Delhi govt for inaction on AQI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav launched a stinging attack on the BJP’s “triple engine government”, alleging that its inaction and delay in giving effect to the Winter Action Plan have thrust Delhi into an alarming pollution crisis again.

Yadav attacked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet for demonstrating “complete insensitivity” towards citizens’ health, alleging their negligence has made the air in the city toxic. “Just like it happened in the last Aam Aadmi Party government, Delhiites are again being compelled to inhale toxic air,” he stated.

Citing the DPCC President, the air quality index (AQI) has touched alarming levels in the city — 362 at Anand Vihar, 358 on Mathura Road, 330 in Dwarka Sector-8, and 347 in Wazirpur — showing the growing public health hazard. “Slow poisoning has been inflicted on people, particularly children and the elderly, by this government’s failure,” he cautioned, enumerating common grievances of chest congestion, breathing problems, and harm to critical organs.

Yadav held dust from ruined roads, vehicle exhausts, construction dust, trash accumulation, and more than 130 instances of stubble burning in other states responsible for deteriorating air quality.

He added that the continuing emission of poisonous gases from “hills of trash” and garbage disposal maladministration have only made matters worse. “The BJP government’s efforts have been nothing more than deceptive assurances and empty rhetoric,” Yadav said.

Yadav criticised the Delhi government for inaction, calling the Winter Action Plan ineffective and its 25-point pollution blueprint mere

public relations.