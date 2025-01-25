Congress announces separate ministry & budget for Poorvanchalis if voted to power

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday announced that there will be a separate ministry and budget for Poorvanchalis in Delhi if the party is elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Congress leaders alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has destroyed Delhi’s world-class infrastructure and turned it into a garbage. They accused the AAP government of indulging in corruption to the tune of Rs 382 crore in the healthcare sector.

Talking to reporters in the Delhi Congress office, the party’s Bihar unit president and former Union minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh said if Delhi has become a world-class city, the Poorvanchalis have as much role in it as others living in the national capital. “Today, we want to make two important announcements. There will be a separate ministry and a separate budget for the people of Poorvanchalis if the Congress is elected to power in the upcoming polls so that issues related to their health and education can be addressed,” Singh said. Delhi residents from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand are referred to as Poorvanchalis in the national capital. They constitute a sizable percentage of the voters who can decide the fate of candidates in several constituencies of Delhi due to which the Congress, BJP and AAP woo them during the elections.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the Poorvanchalis have gone to every corner of this country and developed those places. But when it comes to their rights, they are being treated unfairly, she said.

Delhi will vote on February 5 and the counting will be held on February 8.