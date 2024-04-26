Congress and INDIA Alliance strategise to secure all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Capital

NEW DELHI: Subhash Chopra, Chairman of the Election Management Committee and Co-Ordination Committee for the Congress Party’s Delhi Lok Sabha elections, and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Delhi Congress, Deepak Babaria, held a crucial meeting on Thursday.



The gathering comprised Chairmen of the Lok Sabha Election Management Committee, convenors, and other officials from District Election Management Committees. Their objective was to develop a comprehensive campaign strategy covering not just the three Congress candidates but also the ‘INDIA’ Alliance contenders vying for the remaining four Lok Sabha constituencies.

Subhash Chopra emphasised the formation of Joint Campaign Committees at the district level and below, aiming to ensure seamless coordination with INDIA Alliance partner, Aam Aadmi Party. The goal is to consolidate campaign strategies to clinch victory in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. He reiterated the unified commitment of senior leaders and workers towards achieving a clean sweep across the Capital.

Echoing this sentiment, Deepak Babaria urged Congress workers to exert their utmost efforts at every booth to mobilise voters. With a palpable anti-BJP sentiment pervading Delhi’s electorate, Babaria underscored the opportune moment to translate these sentiments into votes. He stressed the imperative for Congress and its INDIA Alliance partners to capitalise on this sentiment and solidify their presence at the booth level, expressing confidence in securing victory in all seven seats.

Key figures like Rajesh Lilothia, Krishna Tirath, Udit Raj, Ramesh Kumar, and former Delhi Ministers also attended this meeting.

The strategic assembly reflects the Congress and the INDIA Alliance’s concerted effort to assert their dominance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, banking on a unified campaign approach and the prevailing anti-BJP sentiment among Delhi’s electorate.