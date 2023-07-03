Cong yet to decide on no. of seats it will contest in LS polls

New Delhi: A decision on how many seats the Congress will contest in the national Capital in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be taken by the party high command soon, AICC in-charge of Delhi Deepak Babaria said on Sunday.



Delhi has seven Lok Sabha constituencies.

“We have not decided as to how many seats we should contest in Lok Sabha elections. It is up to the party high command to decide,” Babaria, a Gujarat Congress leader, who formally took over as Delhi Congress in-charge on Saturday, said.

He also held a meeting with party workers, leaders and office-bearers to discuss the party’s roadmap for the 2024 polls.

The Delhi Congress has decided to focus on door-to-door interactions with the masses and re-energise its grass-roots level workers in the national capital in the run up to the polls.