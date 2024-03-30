Cong veteran Balram Tanwar joins BJP, citing development focus and ideological harmony

NEW DELHI: Balram Tanwar, a prominent figure in the Congress party from South Delhi, made the decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Lok Sabha elections. He cited his move as fuelled by disappointment with the INDIA alliance and inspired by the ideologies espoused by the BJP.



Having embarked on his political journey in 1978 during his college years, Tanwar initially faced defeat in the Municipal polls of 1983. Undeterred, he continued his political endeavours, both as a party candidate and independently. He achieved success multiple times in the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. On February 13, 2024, he joined the BJP, along with former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Narayan Datt Sharma and other influential political figures.

In an interview with the Millennium Post, the former Congress MLA said, “This move was inspired by the ideologies of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which prioritise development and benefiting the country. The people in my constituency are also happy with this move, which proves that I have taken the right decision.”

Tanwar expressed disappointment with the INDIA alliance, claiming that AAP was a party they would criticise because of the rising pollution, and it displeased him to join them.

“I joined the party because there is work to be done in Chhatarpur that has been stalled for the past decade. I am looking forward to working with BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri towards solving the problems plaguing Chhatarpur constituency. During my time, I had gotten the approval for a 225 bed hospital, but it hasn’t seen any development for the past 10-12 years. Further, a metro line from Qutub Minar, an elevated road to ease the traffic in the area, ensuring water access for the increased population and ensuring sewage connection for the neighbouring colonies are also on my agenda,” said the new BJP member. When asked about a possible MLA seat in the near future, Tanwar said it was a decision for the BJP senior leaders to take after considering his work in his constituency.