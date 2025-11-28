Cong targets govt over ‘misleading claims’

NEW DELHI: In an unusual and highly symbolic protest, the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Devender Yadav, escalated his attack on the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, and the BJP government, accusing them of misleading the people of Delhi with “false claims and unfulfilled promises.” At the Congress headquarters, Yadav unveiled a symbolic “tongue,” 100 meters long, beside a cutout of the Chief Minister. This aimed to underline what Yadav called Gupta’s fulminations without accountability. A video showing her “broken promises” and instances of silence on key public issues was also screened.

The video raised pointed questions about a number of major commitments, including Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women, free gas cylinders on Holi and Diwali, cleaning of the Yamuna, the worsening pollution crisis, shortages in public buses, road maintenance, pending ration cards, and pensions for senior citizens.