Cong targets BJP over pollution

NEW DELHI: Devender Yadav, DPCC president, has condemned the Delhi government, which is formed by the BJP, for its failure to resolve some important matters, including pollution in Delhi. While commenting on a recent press conference given by BJP’s leader, Parvesh Verma, Devender Yadav has expressed his surprise over the lack of action on important promises despite completing 10 months in power.

Yadav specifically reacted to Verma’s comment that “it would take us several years, not months, to resolve this problem” in Delhi. “Did the BJP, in their election manifesto, say that they would attempt to lower pollution in many years?” Yadav asked, equating the AAP’s failure to deal with this problem in a short span with that of the BJP’s lack of progress in other areas in their 11-year rule. “While the government has imposed the GRAP-3 and GRAP-4, they have not offered any economic relief to the affected workers,” Yadav added. Yadav went on to highlight the hypocrisy of the fact that the Central government is investing a lot towards pollution reduction (Rs. 1.13 lakh crores in the NCR), and yet the Delhi govt is not doing anything about it. “If the Centre is investing so much, why is the Delhi government doing nothing?” he asked.