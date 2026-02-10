Cong seeks inquiry into biker death

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Devender Yadav spent his Monday with the family of Kamal Dhyani, the youth who fell into an open pit in Janakpuri and died. He offered his condolences and framed the tragedy as a stark outbreak of corruption, greed, and gross government negligence, pledging full support in the quest for justice.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Yadav said the family was in shock following the sudden death of Kamal. Holding the BJP-led Delhi government responsible, he promised that the Congress would continue to raise the issue until those guilty were punished. He demanded compensation amounting to Rs 1 crore for Kamal’s family – although no life can be compensated for, he said, the amount could be used towards sustaining the livelihood of Kamal’s family, which was dependent on his earnings.

This included several district presidents, observers, former district office bearers, and block-level leaders. Yadav blamed official negligence and corruption for the death, demanded a judicial probe, and accused authorities of deflecting responsibility.