Cong promises to regularise all temp workers

New Delhi: Delhi Congress will regularise all temporary employees in the MCD including daily wagers, if voted to power in the civic body, party president Anil Chuadhary said on Tuesday.

Releasing another 'vision document' of the party for MCD polls, Chaudhary asserted that the party will regularise all the temporary staff within six months, if they get to govern the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Chaudhary also alleged that the BJP did not spend the funds meant for the welfare of Dalits, nearly Rs 2,500 crore of which remains unused.

"A Congress government in the MCD would ensure social, financial, religious and cultural justice to Dalits," he said.