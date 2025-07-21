Cong pays tributes to ex-CM Shiela Dikshit on death anniversary

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Sunday hailed former chief minister Sheila Dikshit as the “architect” of the city on her sixth death anniversary.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav, along with other party leaders and workers, remembered Dikshit’s 15-year tenure as one that transformed the capital with landmark developments.

Her party colleagues credited Dikshit with the expansion of the Delhi Metro and CNG public transport fleet, and creation of modern hospitals, universities, schools and a massive green cover.

Under her leadership, Delhi emerged as a model city and saw a “golden era” of development, Yadav said.

He alleged that the schemes she launched for slum dwellers, Dalits, minorities and the poor were systematically dismantled by the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP governments.

He also accused the current BJP-led Delhi government and the previous AAP regime of failing to deliver on their election promises to control pollution control, clean the Yamuna, make the city safe for women, jobs for youths, and rehabilitation for the slum dwellers.

Dikshit’s son and former MP Sandeep Dikshit, daughter Latika, and Congress leaders Dr Narendra Nath, Mangat Ram Singhal, Yoganand Shastri, Kiran Walia, and Udit Raj paid the three-time

CM their tributes.