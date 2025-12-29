Cong organises ‘Lok Sansad’ on pollution

NEW DELHI: Not taking ambulance services into consideration, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Monday conducted a "Lok Sansad" on the rapidly deteriorating air quality in Delhi and ways and means to improve it.

This event was conducted at Western Court, Janpath, under the leadership of the DPCC President Devender Yadav.

Yadav, addressing a gathering, stated that the winter session of Parliament, which recently concluded, saw the Central Government, led by the BJP, not permitting any detailed discussion on the issue of pollution, and that the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, did not call any meeting of the opposition and her party to discuss this issue. Yadav further stated that it was the Delhi Congress which brought about a collective discussion by involving environmentalists, doctors, teachers of the Delhi University, students, lawyers, resident welfare associations, security personnel, and so on. Advocate Sunil Kumar coordinated this event.

Yadav stated that the Lok Sansad, under the “Samvad Se Samadhan” campaign, aims to develop people-driven solutions for Delhi’s severe pollution. Citing vehicles as the main contributor, he urged immediate action, including free or subsidised public transport, to cut emissions, reduce congestion, and promote social equity in the capital.