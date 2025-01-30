Cong manifesto promises caste census, LPG at ₹500

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi polls drawing nearer, the Congress on Wednesday launched its election manifesto, promising to conduct a caste census and set up a ministry for Purvanchalis if it is voted to power in the capital.

The party, which was ousted from power by the AAP in 2013, also promised a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women, free electricity up to 300 units, and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

Free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and free ration kits were also among the party’s guarantees.

The manifesto, divided into 22 focus areas, was unveiled by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, who was flanked by Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh.

The manifesto also promises financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month for one year to educated unemployed youth. The party also proposed launching 100 Indira canteens across the city, offering meals at Rs 5.

Ramesh targeted the BJP-led central government and the AAP-led Delhi government over the issue of pollution, saying both had failed to tackle the crisis.

“We will conduct a Delhi caste survey to enumerate the various deprived classes in Delhi in the first Cabinet meeting of the state government,” the manifesto mentioned.

The manifesto, with 219 points, covers a wide range of areas such as health, education, women’s issues, minorities, Scheduled Castes, Purvanchalis and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Encroachments on both sides of the Yamuna River will be removed to restore it to its original condition and flow. The manifesto also includes plans to set up green police stations to handle complaints regarding solid waste and Yamuna pollution.

The party also stated it would restore the services of over 15,000 Civil Defence volunteers who made valuable contributions to public transport and various departments of the Delhi government.

Sports will be made compulsory in all Delhi government schools, with at least three teams from each school required to participate in zonal competitions, the manifesto said.

The party has promised to build sports stadiums using available land in rural Delhi.

“We will introduce a Delhi Education Policy to replace the NEP 2020,” it said.

The Congress manifesto for Delhi promises a Rs 5,000 monthly pension for senior citizens, widows, disabled persons, transgender persons, and destitute individuals.

It pledges 33 per cent job reservation for women, 4 per cent for disabled persons, and permanent jobs for contract workers.

Key plans include 700 libraries, free school buses, and expanding DTC’s fleet. It promises scholarships and hostels for transgender persons, a free Char Dham Yatra for Dalits, and a district for Chhath celebrations.

The party will push to scrap Agnipath, support startups, and expand free Wi-Fi. Delhi votes on 5 February; results on 8 February.