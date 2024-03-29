Cong leader’s social media post against Kangana: L-G asks cops to launch probe

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sought a detailed investigation report from Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora in connection with an allegedly derogatory social media post made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

A controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Shrinate’s accounts against Ranaut, the Bollywood actor who has been fielded by the ruling Bharatiya

Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all her social media accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

“The L-G has directed the Delhi police commissioner to carry out a thorough investigation into the derogatory post made by Shrinate against Ranaut on social media platforms. The move comes in the wake of BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj giving a complaint to Saxena, demanding an investigation and the registration of an FIR against Shrinate for outraging the modesty of a woman,” an official said.

The L-G has forwarded the complaint to the police commissioner, directing a “scientific” investigation in the matter and initiation of legal action, if necessary, he added.

“He has directed to ascertain the truth behind the whole episode and also, the subsequent claims made by Shrinate, denying her involvement in the matter,” the official said.

The police commissioner has been asked to probe who made the said derogatory post and also find out about the mobile phone or device used for the purpose.