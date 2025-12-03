Cong gears up for Dec 14 ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ rally at Ramlila Maidan

NEW DELHI: Intensifying its preparations, the Delhi Congress has planned a protest rally, ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’, at Ramlila Maidan on December 14, targeting what it describes as systematic vote theft by the Bharatiya Janata Party, in league with the Election Commission. A strategy meeting of senior leaders and grassroots workers was held Tuesday at the DPCC headquarters under the leadership of DPCC president Devender Yadav.

Among others, the meeting was attended by former MLAs, district and block presidents, corporators, candidates, presidents of frontal organisations including Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, Seva Dal, NSUI, besides office bearers and observers from Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and district units. AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and former Delhi minister Narender Nath also addressed the gathering.

Speaking at the meeting, Devender Yadav said the rally will be a people’s movement to defend democracy and ensure transparency in the electoral process. He alleged that the BJP, with the help of the Election Commission, has repeatedly manipulated the voter list and suppressed voices demanding accountability.

“The December 14 rally is not just a political event; it is a fight to protect the integrity of the elections in the country. Congress workers from every booth across Delhi will reach Ramlila Maidan to send a clear message that democracy cannot be hijacked,” Yadav said.