Cong forms 5-member booth teams across 590 stations for MCD bypolls

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress has constituted five-member booth-level teams across all 590 polling stations in the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards going to by-elections on November 30. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav said the Booth Management Committee was “fully prepared” to take on the challenge, with each team conducting door-to-door campaigns to inform voters about what he described as the “anti-people governance” of the BJP-led Rekha Gupta administration over the past nine months.

Yadav alleged that the BJP was resorting to “vote theft” in connivance with the Election Commission, adding that the party’s tactics had been “exposed” by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in several incidents, including the recent political development in Haryana. He said the record voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections reflected people’s determination to “vote out the vote thieves”.

The Congress leader further asserted that both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party had “ruined” the MCD over the last 18 years through “corruption, inefficiency, and neglect”, leading to mounting pollution and uncollected waste across the city. He said there was a visible shift in public sentiment toward the Congress, and it would “sweep” the by-elections.

Yadav said that the Congress will field those candidates who are rooted in their local communities and are known for their social work. “People are ready to reject both corrupt AAP and BJP, which have failed to solve Delhi’s problems,” he said.

Delhi Congress Booth Management Committee chairman Rajesh Garg added that all booth-level teams had undergone training in voter list monitoring and election management. He said these teams would maintain strict vigilance to prevent any tampering with the voters’ list or manipulation during polling. “If the elections are conducted transparently, Congress will emerge victorious in all 12 wards,” Garg asserted.