Cong denounces L-G’s decision

NEW DELHI: Jitender Kumar Kochar, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee in-charge of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), strongly criticised the Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) decision to suspend the scheduled elections for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor positions of the MCD.



Kochar claimed that the L-G’s action, despite the Election Commission’s approval, was orchestrated by the BJP to avert anticipated losses in the MCD, especially with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With the India Alliance poised to sweep all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the BJP’s motive, Kochar alleged, was to maintain its stronghold in the MCD.

Kochar noted that the canceled election would have significant consequences for the Dalit community, as this year’s mayoral election was earmarked for a reserved category candidate. He condemned the LG’s decision as a direct affront to Dalit representation and their aspirations, stating that the deferment of the election has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community.

Adding to the discourse, spokesperson Anuj Attrey pointed out the apparent double standards exhibited by the BJP. Attrey recalled the Mayoral election held in 2019 during the BJP’s tenure in the MCD, despite the concurrent announcement of Lok Sabha election dates.

The juxtaposition serves to underscore the selective application of rules and the politicisation of administrative decisions, further fueling the Delhi Congress’s denouncement of the L-G’s action.