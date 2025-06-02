Cong demands urgent action on city’s ailing health system; criticises focus on symbolism

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav strongly rebuked the BJP government for its inaction on the declining healthcare sector in Delhi, even as Covid-19 and dengue cases have been on the rise. The AAP Government, Yadav averred, had already destroyed the sector with corruption, and the BJP government, under CM Gupta, had done nothing to enhance the situation in the past 100 days.

He underscored shocking numbers, such as 160 fresh cases of dengue in the last month— five years’ high— and 20 newborn deaths every day in Delhi. Yadav noted that the government hospitals in the city are starved of personnel, with more than 20,000 posts, including important medical and paramedical staff, lying vacant, and charged the government with neglect of fundamental healthcare requirements.

Citing a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Yadav drew attention to the critical deficiencies in Delhi’s healthcare system, including a lack of ICUs, blood banks, and life-saving equipment in many government hospitals. The CAG report also highlighted the non-functional ambulances and absence of essential services like dialysis and nebuliser equipment.

Yadav noted that despite these glaring discrepancies, the BJP government has not implemented corrective measures but has instead concentrated on symbolic affairs, such as the Ayushman Bharat Mandir inauguration, rather than working on the health sector reform which is a priority.

Finally, Yadav urged the BJP government to fill vacancies, improve healthcare infrastructure, and have hospitals prepared enough to cater to the increasing healthcare needs of the residents of Delhi.