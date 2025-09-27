Cong: Delhi health system on ventilator under BJP regime

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav unleashed a stinging attack on the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), accusing it of massive corruption in its hospitals that has led to chronic shortages of basic medicines and basic amenities.

The large MCD hospitals such as Hindu Rao, Balak Ram, and Swami Dayanand are in such a crisis situation that poor patients are being compelled to buy life-saving medication from outside at hefty prices. “The health system of Delhi has turned from ICU to ventilator during the BJP regime,” he said with concern about what he said was the breakdown of primary healthcare services.

He claimed that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been rolling out new schemes just for show to BJP’s central leadership, without attending to the urgent requirements of patients in Delhi. In his view, patients visiting MCD hospitals are put through endless obstacles — ranging from

long queues to prescriptions of medicines not available in the hospitals themselves. Even simple drugs for blood pressure, heart problems, and antibiotics are short of stock, he further claimed.

The Congress leader added that with the numbers of dengue and malaria cases increasing, no special facilities have been arranged to treat such patients in MCD hospitals.

“For months now, these hospitals have not had very few medicines prescribed by doctors, but the BJP government has never bothered to address the issue,” he claimed.

Highlighting the dire conditions, Yadav claimed that chaos is routine at medicine

distribution counters, which often shut abruptly, leaving patients stranded.