‘Cong contesting to strengthen BJP’

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a direct appeal to Congress supporters, urging them to vote for AAP in the upcoming elections. He warned that a vote for Congress would ultimately help the Bharatiya Janata

Party (BJP), which, if elected, would put an end to AAP’s welfare schemes, increasing household expenses by at least ₹25,000 per month.

Addressing Congress supporters, Kejriwal claimed that the party is no longer the force it once was and accused it of working secretly with the BJP to defeat AAP in Delhi. “A few days ago, some Congress supporters came to meet me. I asked them, ‘Whom will you vote for?’ They said, ‘Congress.’ I asked why, and they responded that they have been pressing the Congress’ hand symbol for years, so it has become a habit. However, they admitted that Congress would not win a single seat in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

He further stated that Congress leaders are more focused on internal conflicts rather than winning elections. “Look at Haryana, Congress lost a winning election. Congress supporters are left disappointed as their own leaders are more focused on ensuring the party’s defeat,” he said.

Kejriwal accused Congress of contesting elections only to weaken AAP, saying, “It is evident that Congress is only contesting in Delhi to defeat AAP. They are not fighting to win even a single seat but are instead working alongside the BJP. Congress leaders say nothing against the BJP but keep spewing venom against me and AAP.” During his address, Kejriwal reminded voters of AAP’s public welfare schemes, including free electricity, improved government schools, better healthcare services, and free bus travel for women. “Look, I do not understand politics; I only know how to work. Just like I worked for AAP supporters, I have also worked for you.”

He warned that if the BJP comes to power, these benefits would be revoked. “If you vote for Congress, the BJP government will come to power. They will ruin government schools, stop free electricity, shut down Mohalla Clinics, and end free bus travel for women. This will increase your expenses by at least ₹25,000 per month. Where will you get that money from?”