Cong attacks AAP, BJP over ‘failed governance’, urges voters to back party in MCD byelections

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav on Friday accused both the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party of “failed governance,” urging voters to support Congress in the MCD by-elections on November 30.

He contrasted the “world-class city” built under Sheila Dikshit’s 15-year tenure with what he called 12 years of decline under successive AAP and BJP governments, claiming Delhi had been reduced to “hell.”

Yadav highlighted Congress-era achievements such as expanded open spaces, stronger social welfare schemes, introduction of CNG buses, cleaner streets, improved roads, 24-hour electricity, and access to safe drinking water.

He said these measures had transformed Delhi into a model of inclusive development.

In contrast, he accused AAP and BJP of allowing pollution to worsen, water quality to deteriorate, congestion to deepen and crime to rise. He criticised the BJP for demolishing homes of the poor and accused AAP of neglecting 56,000 housing units built by Congress for low-income families, which remain vacant and are now deteriorating.

All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba also criticised the AAP and BJP governments, citing a surge in crimes against women and describing Delhi as a “crime capital,” alleging that neither party was taking meaningful action.

Yadav concluded by saying Congress is the only party capable of restoring development and addressing the city’s urgent problems, calling it “the only hope for Delhi.”