Cong accuses BJP of failing to curb pollution

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav, on Monday alleged that the BJP-led government in Delhi has sidestepped its responsibility to check air pollution by making comparative studies.

Speaking to the media, Yadav stated, “The national capital has become the most polluted city in the world, with alarming deterioration in air quality standards. Yadav added, “39 out of 40 stations in Delhi have recorded an Air Quality Index above 401, which falls in the ‘severe’ category. Yet, the AAP government in Delhi seemed more concerned with maintaining a ‘report card’ showing a favourable level of pollution in 2025 being lower in comparative terms in 2024, despite recording the highest Air Quality Index in 2024 so far with alarming levels of pollution in the city.”

“According to statistics from international air quality monitoring systems, New Delhi’s average AQI is 615, with regions such as Deep Vihar Station Forest recording an AQI of 985 and other regions recording 840, 838, 772, and 643,” Yadav added. “Moreover, notwithstanding the average level of very poor air pollution quality with an average AQI of 461 recorded in the government-run stations in Delhi, other regions such as Wazirabad recorded an AQI of 500; Mundka, Rohini, and Ashok Vihar recorded 499; Vivek Vihar recorded 497; Anand Vihar recorded 492; and Nehru Vihar and Dilshad Garden recorded 491,” he added.

Yadav stated, “Due to this bad pollution, people have become unable to breathe outside, and many serious health issues have started to arise.”

“Reports are being received from doctors and pollution specialists that people are suffering from burning in their eyes, throat, and lungs, along with asthma, coughing, tuberculosis, lung cancer, a higher incidence of heart attacks, liver diseases, headaches, stress, skin allergies, and gut ailments,” Yadav added. Alleging that “BJP came to power with false promises,” Yadav stated, “Now they are failing in taking decisions in a health emergency situation when people need an effective government.”

Yadav blamed the Delhi government for poor air quality, criticised CM Rekha Gupta for promises over action, highlighted citizens leaving the city, and demanded her resignation over failed GRAP-IV implementation.