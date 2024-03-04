Confident of 3rd term, PM sets 100-day agenda, Vision 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a day-long session with his Council of Ministers on Sunday, dedicated to devising a comprehensive vision for “Viksit Bharat: 2047” along with an actionable plan for the upcoming five years.

Sources revealed that the meeting extensively discussed a 100-day agenda aimed at immediate steps after the formation of a new government in May, highlighting prompt execution. Modi urged his ministerial colleagues to vigorously engage with the public during the polls, highlighting the government’s developmental endeavours and welfare initiatives across all sections of society.

“We will meet again after winning (polls),” a source quoted the prime minister as saying.

According to government sources, the roadmap for “Viksit Bharat” is the culmination of over two years of rigorous preparation, employing a “whole of government” approach involving extensive consultations with various stakeholders including state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, and scientific organisations. The engagement of youth played a pivotal role, with more than 2,700 meetings, workshops, and seminars held at various levels, eliciting suggestions from over 20 lakh young individuals.

The “Viksit Bharat” roadmap entails a comprehensive blueprint with

clearly defined national vision, aspirations, goals, and action points. It encompasses key areas such as economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure development, and social welfare. During the meeting, several ministries articulated their ideas, marking what could be the final gathering before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls. Various issues were presented through presentations, reflecting the government’s commitment to a systematic approach.

The prime minister had earlier asked his Cabinet colleagues to come out with “actionable, measurable and clearly defined plans” for the new government.

He has repeatedly expressed confidence that his government will retain power for a third consecutive term and has set a target of winning 370 seats for the BJP and more than 400 for the ruling alliance led by his party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister will attend 29 programmes spread across 12 states and union territories over the next 10 days ahead

of the likely announcement of the Lok Sabha polls. Officials said he will be visiting Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The prime minister has been unveiling a slew of development projects running into lakhs of crores of rupees at various places as he turns the spotlight on his government’s development and welfare agenda in the run-up to the general elections expected to be held in April-May.