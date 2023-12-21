Conference marks 5 yrs of entrepreneurship curriculum in govt schools

In a significant initiative, the Delhi government marked the 5th anniversary of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) in Delhi government schools by hosting a national conference titled ‘The Power of Entrepreneurship Education.’

The conference, organised by SCERT Delhi, aimed to highlight the impact of entrepreneurship education in fostering innovation and economic growth among the youth.

Education minister Atishi, while inaugurating the event, emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing the challenge of unemployment by introducing the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum.

Highlighting the significance of the EMC, Atishi underlined its goal to transform students from job seekers to job providers. The Business Blasters programme, a crucial component of EMC, empowers students to initiate start-ups with minimal seed capital, fostering self-confidence and instilling an entrepreneurial mindset.

“At the age when children dream of studying at IIT, Business Blasters instils confidence in Delhi government school children to discuss providing jobs to the youth who graduate from IITs. This self-confidence will propel our country forward, and this confidence is what will contribute to the economic progress of our nation,” remarked Atishi, showcasing the programme’s impact on shaping students’ aspirations.

The conference featured presentations, panel discussions, and an expo where students from the ‘Business Blasters’ batch presented their innovative business ideas and products. Additionally, 45 research papers on entrepreneurial mindset development, education, and ecosystem subjects were presented, representing 8 states.

Renowned entrepreneurs and industry leaders, including Arjun Malhotra (Co-Founder, HCL) and Sandhya Chintala (Executive Director of IT-ITES, Nasscom), addressed the audience, emphasising the need for an entrepreneurial mindset in the evolving professional landscape.

The success stories from student entrepreneurs showcased diverse ventures, including robotics and automation solutions (RoautoX), safety devices (Stun Punch), sensor glasses for the visually impaired (Bright Future), and a logistics business (AK Logistics). These examples illustrated the tangible impact of the EMC in fostering innovation, job creation, and addressing real-world challenges.

The Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum continues to play a pivotal role in preparing students for a future where continuous learning, innovation, and entrepreneurship are essential components of success.