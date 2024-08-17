‘Condition of drains is result of years of neglect’

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday said the condition of drains in the national Capital is the result of “years of neglect”. On August 4, Saxena inspected three arterial drains — Barapulla, Kushak, and Sunehri —and flagged their state

as “appalling” and noted that they were filled with silt and debris. In a post on X, Saxena said, “The city’s major drains, clogged with silt and garbage, are mainly responsible for the waterlogging and the resulting hellish conditions in Delhi every year. This condition of Delhi’s drains is, clearly, the result of years of neglect and negligence”. Saxena noted that the Barapulla, Kushak, and Sunehri drains alone are responsible for draining the water from 24 per cent of the entire Delhi area, “but these drains are not able to work even at 10 per cent of their capacity”. “The reason is clear. The cleaning work started after my visit on August 4 and in the last 10 days more

than 1200 MT of silt has been removed from these drains,” he said.