Concerns rise over IPCW student rights, freedom

NEW DELHI: Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW), University of Delhi is currently facing scrutiny amid allegations surrounding dissent suppression and perceived declines in academic standards. Allegations of excessive scrutiny, including the checking of students’ phones and monitoring of their social media activities, have raised questions about privacy boundaries within the academic environment. The closure of college societies and the absence of elected student bodies have intensified the ongoing debate.



According to sources from the Mass Communication department at IPCW, many students’ phones have been confiscated, checked, and were informed to remove any criticism on any platform because the college administration deems it as “anti-college activities.”

Students are reportedly facing repercussions for their social media activity, with show cause notices being issued and intimidation tactics allegedly employed by proctorial boards and faculty members. Shambhavi, a student representative from the All India Students Association (AISA), highlighted the challenges students are encountering in exercising their right to expression. She noted that even peaceful protests have become difficult to organize under the current circumstances. Shambhavi further stated that the college administration’s directives are stringent, requiring students to remove any social media posts critical of the administration and to disassociate from pages supporting dissent.

A faculty member who was previously associated with IPCW expressed concerns to Millennium Post regarding what they perceive as a significant increase in restrictions on dissenting voices since the appointment of the new principal in 2023.

According to the faculty member, measures such as mandating the sharing of abstracts of papers presented at external organisations for ideological scrutiny represent one aspect of this crackdown.

Additionally, the faculty member criticised the stringent proctorial guidelines, alleging that students are unable to freely pose questions during panels and seminars. Instead, questions are reportedly scripted by professors and subjected to scrutiny, limiting opportunities for free expression. The faculty member further asserted that any form of criticism, whether constructive or otherwise, is not only discouraged but outright dismissed, resulting in the suppression of diverse voices.