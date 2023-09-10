Concerns over fate of stray dogs relocated due to G20 Summit

New Delhi: After the G20 Summit, concerns have emerged regarding the fate of stray dogs in Delhi as activists are questioning the process of releasing these dogs, which lacks proper geotagging and a clear strategy, adding to



the uncertainty surrounding their future.

Experts in the field have emphasised the absence of a well-defined relocation strategy, leaving room for ambiguity throughout the process.

Mansi, co-founder of the Wagging Tales Foundation, underscores a critical point: “If the intention was to remove stray dogs, a collaborative approach with community caregivers could have ensured the safe transition of these animals into shelters. This inclusive strategy would have prevented what may become a chaotic scenario.”

Mansi also draws attention to the potential trauma these dogs may have endured during their removal. This trauma could manifest in violent tendencies, leading to biting incidents and public safety concerns. To address this issue, there is a pressing need for a post-G20 plan to ensure the humane and safe relocation of these dogs.

When approached for comment by Millennium Post, the MCD redirected inquiries to Friendicoes.

In their official statement, Friendicoes SECA expressed reluctance but stated their involvement is driven by a desire to ensure the safety of the dogs. They cite past experiences that demonstrated the dire consequences of refusing to shelter these dogs.

Friendicoes SECA’s collaboration with the MCD is governed by an active Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and their involvement in the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program, which operates within government-owned premises. They emphasise that caregivers have diligently geotagged the dogs under their care, but the dislocation of dogs picked up haphazardly by the MCD is not within their purview.

Animal activists from organizations like House of Stray Animals paint a grim picture, revealing that many dogs suffered injuries during their removal and are now crammed into makeshift shelters.

Yet, despite the concerns and mounting questions, the MCD remains notably silent on the formulation of a

comprehensive plan of action, a coherent strategy, or a set of guidelines essential for the safe and humane relocation of

these dogs.

The fate of the dogs hangs in the balance as the dust settles on the G20 Summit.