Comply with SC ruling on manual scavenging: HC

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and other civic authorities, mandating their strict compliance with a recent Supreme Court ruling aiming to eradicate the practice of manual scavenging.



The division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela handed down this directive, emphasising the importance of adhering to the recent judgment in Balram Singh v Union of India and Others.

Crucially, the High Court has highlighted the necessity of full rehabilitation measures for sewage workers, particularly those who lose their lives in this hazardous profession.

In this landmark ruling, the apex court declared that, “The current compensation for sewer deaths be increased to Rs 30 lakh, with this amount being paid to the dependents of victims if not already paid.”

Furthermore, the SC has directed that, for sewer victims with disabilities, compensation should vary depending on the severity of the disability but must not be less than Rs 10 lakh, with a minimum compensation of Rs 20 lakh for those who are permanently disabled and economically helpless.

The High Court underlined the obligations of the Delhi government, Delhi Jal Board, the MCD, and all other relevant authorities, asserting that they must “strictly comply with the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court.”

This development stems from a series of pleas seeking the rigorous enforcement of the provisions outlined in the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, as well as the accompanying rules. The court has now disposed of these pleas, declaring that “no further orders are required.”

Additionally, the court mandated the Union and states to take “appropriate measures and frame policies” and issued guidelines to ensure the complete eradication of manual sewer cleaning. The directive encompasses all statutory bodies, corporations, railways, cantonments, and agencies under the Union’s control, ensuring they refrain from requiring individuals to enter sewers for any purpose. Furthermore, the court has directed all states and union territories to incorporate these guidelines within their own framework. The directives from the Delhi High Court are anticipated to have far-reaching implications in promoting safer and more dignified working conditions for sewage workers and ultimately ending the deplorable practice of manual scavenging.