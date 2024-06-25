Complete promotion benefits process of 3,178 staff within fortnight: L-G to NDMC

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has directed the NDMC to complete the process of promotion and financial benefits under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme of 3,178 employees within a fortnight, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.



Saxena had recently reviewed the status of personnel and services in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as a part of

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100-day action agenda in his third term.

“He has issued strict directions that the pending matters pertaining to promotion and financial benefits of employees under MACP, be resolved within 15 days. He has also asked the Chairman, NDMC to resolve all other services matters related to employees, that include pending Recruitment Rules, Pensions and LTC etc to be sorted at the earliest,” said the official.As many as 3,178 cases of the MACP, that would have ensured automatic promotion for employees serving for years together, have been pending.

In the matter of pay fixation under the 7th CPC, 5,561 cases are pending, which the L-G directed to be settled at the earliest. The L-G has directed the NDMC chairman to settle all 9,569 service-related pending matters in the municipal body’s various divisions well within the next 100 days.

The NDMC’s departments and divisions, where such matters are pending include Secretary Establishment, Electrical Establishment, Health Establishment, A&H Establishment and the Personnel Establishment itself.

This move will mostly benefit thousands of Group ‘C’ and Group ‘B’ employees working in the NDMC, he said.