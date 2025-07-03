Complaints serve as medium of communication between people, govt: CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday opened the complaint and suggestion boxes installed at the offices of district magistrates and said they serve as a medium of communication between the people and the government. She said all complaints received through these boxes will be evaluated by her office to ensure that no concern is overlooked and timely action is taken on every issue, said an official statement.

Noting that a complaint is not just a piece of paper but a reflection of the people’s expectations and rights, Gupta said. She noted that the complaint and suggestion boxes are tools to report problems and they also serve as a medium of communication between the people and the government.

The chief minister said the issues which were most commonly raised in the complaints covered issues regarding improvement in facilities in offices for the public, complaints against officials, sanitation, water supply, road conditions and traffic management.

She instructed the concerned departments to treat these matters with utmost seriousness and initiate swift action. Departments were also directed to submit detailed action reports after conducting preliminary assessments.

Gupta said this initiative is yet another step towards a more sensitive, transparent and accountable administration.

She opened complaint boxes installed at offices of the district magistrate (DM), sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and sub-registrar offices across Delhi and took stock of the issues raised by the public.

At the Delhi Secretariat, 42 boxes of public complaints and suggestions from various districts were opened. Chief Minister Gupta said addressing grievances is a top priority and directed officials to ensure no complaint remains pending across departments or sub-registrar offices.