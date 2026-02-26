Complaints pump up park gym repairs

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has begun a comprehensive repair and maintenance drive for open-air gym equipment installed in public parks across the Capital, following sustained complaints from residents and elected representatives about damaged and unsafe facilities.



Civic officials said the initiative is aimed at restoring functionality and ensuring safer access to community fitness infrastructure in multiple zones. Over the past several months, park users had pointed to broken cross-trainers, rusted benches, jammed rowing machines and non-functional cycling units, stating that poor maintenance had rendered many installations unusable. Residents, particularly senior citizens who depend on such facilities for daily exercise, expressed concern over safety hazards.

The issue gained prominence during a recent standing committee meeting, where Mahipalpur councillor Inderjeet Sehrawat flagged the condition of park gyms. He questioned the purpose of investing public funds in creating fitness amenities if their upkeep was not ensured. Stressing the need for a structured and long-term maintenance policy, he argued that ad hoc repairs would not provide a lasting solution.

According to civic data, the MCD oversees nearly 15,000 parks in Delhi. Open-air gym equipment has been installed in around 2,000 of these parks, largely in response to demands from residents and councillors seeking improved neighbourhood amenities. Officials said that approximately 300 parks have already been covered under the current drive. A concessionaire has been appointed not only to repair damaged equipment but also to undertake routine maintenance for a fixed period to prevent recurrence of neglect.

In parallel, the Corporation has earmarked ₹1.2 crore for a one-time repair campaign for children’s play equipment across 1,200 wards. Councillors emphasised the urgency of completing the repairs before the summer vacation period, when parks witness increased footfall. Ensuring that recreational spaces remain safe and functional, they said, is essential to promoting public health and community well-being.