Compete on development works rather than countering AAP's schemes: Sanjay Singh to BJP

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the BJP for opposing the recently announced Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday asked the saffron party to compete on development works rather than merely countering the AAP's schemes.

Addressing a press conference here, the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader challenged the BJP to implement a similar scheme in the 22 states under its governance.

"It is shameful how the entire BJP has become focused on opposing the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' after Kejriwal ji announced it. Every day they are raising questions and staging demonstrations. The entire country is watching their intentions," he said.

Singh highlighted that in Haryana, an adjoining state governed by the BJP, the imams and maulvis receive Rs 16,000 as honorarium.

He asked why a similar support could not be extended to the Hindu priests and Sikh granthis in the 22 states ruled by the BJP.

The Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana announced by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Monday promises a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 to the Hindu temple priests and Sikh granthis in Delhi.

The AAP chief, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, launched the scheme from the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi initiated the scheme from a Gurudwara in Karol Bagh.

The BJP has criticised the scheme, accusing the AAP of engaging in vote bank politics ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana has sparked a significant political debate in the national capital, with both parties intensifying their campaigns as the elections approach.