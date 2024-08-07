Compensation plan for victims of electrical accidents notified

New Delhi: In a first, power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission has come out with the DERC (Compensation to Victims of Electrical Accidents) Regulations, 2024, paving way for financial assistance of Rs 7.5 lakh in case of loss of life and Rs 5 lakh on more than 60 per cent disability due to electricity related mishaps in the city.



The regulations stipulate a range of compensation for loss of life, injuries to people as well as loss of milch and draught animals, birds and poultry.

If an electricity related accident causes 40-60 per cent injury to any person, he will get Rs 1 lakh as compensation, Rs 25,000 on hospitalisation for over a week and Rs 10,000 in case of less than a week of hospitalisation, the regulations lay down.

The quantum of compensation in case of loss of an animal involving any electricity related accident varies with Rs 50,000 for each milch animal-buffalo, cow, camel and such others; Rs 5,000 per sheep, goat, pig and others. In case of draught animals like horse and bull, compensation will be Rs 25,000 per animal, Rs 15,000 per calf, donkey, pony, mule and such other animals.

The assistance may be restricted for the actual loss of economically productive animals and will be subject to a ceiling of Rs 3 lakh for milch animals or Rs 1.5 lakh for draught animals per household irrespective of loss of a larger number of animals.

In case of poultry, the compensation will be Rs 100 per bird subject to a ceiling of of Rs 5,000 per beneficiary, according to the regulations.

The regulations came into force on the date of its publication in the official gazette on July 25, officials said.

Under the DERC (Compensation to Victims of Electrical Accidents) Regulations, 2024, the power discoms, generating companies and other licensees, failing to meet the standards of performance specified in the regulations will be liable to pay compensation for loss of life or injury,

they said.

Several cases of electrocution were reported during the rainy season this year, including three on last Wednesday.

All the licensees, including discoms, generating companies and transmission companies have to designate a “Concerned Authority” within a month of notification of the regulations not below the level of general manager.

The dependents of deceased or an affected person can claim compensation in a specified format, either personally or through mail to the concerned authority of the licensee involved, within 90 days of the occurrence of the electricity related accident, the regulations stipulate.

The compensation will be paid to the entitled persons within 15 days from the date of the final orders of the “Concerned Authority”.

In case the licensees involved fail to provide the compensation within 15 days from the date the final

orders, they will be liable to pay penalty at the rate of 10 per cent per annum from the date of final order, lay down the regulations.

The regulations also provide for periodical revision of the quantum of compensation by the DERC in consultation with the licensees, generating companies and the Delhi government, and increase the compensation at any time by a special order.