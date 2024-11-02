Compared to last year, Delhi’s noise pollution levels show mixed trend

New Delhi: Delhiites burst firecrackers on Diwali despite a ban on it but noise pollution levels in the city showed a mixed trend as compared to last year, a pollution board said. According to a report by Delhi

Pollution Control Committee, Delhi’s noise level recorded on the day of Diwali saw a rise as compared to last year.

The readings, measured in decibels (dB) from 6 pm to midnight, revealed that Karol Bagh recorded the highest noise level in the city, with an average of 88.7 dB, up from 84.5 dB in 2023. Alipur and Najafgarh also saw a noticeable rise, with noise levels reaching 58.0 dB and 58.3 dB respectively, marking an increase of 5 per cent and 8 per cent compared to 2023.

In an effort to combat pollution, the Delhi government has enforced a comprehensive ban on firecrackers for the fifth consecutive year, prohibiting their manufacture, storage, sale, and use. Among residential areas, Mundka recorded a 6 per cent rise in noise levels while Ashok Vihar saw a slight dip.