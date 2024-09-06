Community policing: Police trains over 130 security guards under Prahari Scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has successfully trained over 130 security guards under its Prahari Scheme, an initiative aimed at strengthening community policing and fostering public-private collaboration in security. As part of this effort, the Community Policing Cell, West Delhi (Sampark), organised the “Basic Orientation on Security Trends” (BOOST) training programme for newly enrolled security personnel in the West District.



The training, which took place at Police Station Moti Nagar, focused on key modules such as the ‘Eyes and Ears’ Scheme, area surveillance, checking and frisking, and monitoring suspicious elements.

Participants were also introduced to the latest security gadgets and crime prevention strategies, with Delhi Police officers leading the sessions.

A total of 135 security guards participated in the program, which was conducted in three batches. Outdoor training sessions were provided under the guidance of the CDI West Delhi. The Prahari Scheme, launched by the Delhi Police, aims to promote a sense of ownership and partnership among private security personnel, ensuring that they play a more active role in community safety.

With the increasing reliance on private security for protecting families, properties, and residential colonies, the initiative seeks to improve police-public relations and maximize the performance of security personnel in safeguarding communities.

Through the BOOST program, the Delhi Police is working to involve private security guards in crime prevention efforts by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge. The training program emphasises the importance of vigilance and active participation in detecting suspicious activities and maintaining public order.

The initiative reflects the Delhi Police’s broader goal of enhancing community safety through public-private collaboration, empowering private security guards to become effective contributors to crime prevention and surveillance efforts.