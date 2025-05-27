Community concerns won’t be ignored: Min

New Delhi: In a significant outreach to the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, Delhi’s Home and Education Minister Ashish Sood assured immediate redressal of long-pending grievances concerning the distribution of relief benefits. Speaking at a community gathering organised by the J-&K Internally Displaced Society (JKIDWS) at Pamposh Enclave, Sood affirmed the government’s commitment to resolving the community’s concerns without getting entangled in procedural hurdles of the past. “We are dedicated to alleviating the hardships faced by the displaced Kashmiri Pandits. Every genuine relief holder will be allowed to update their family details, and redundant technicalities will not stand in the way,” Sood stated.

The event, attended by hundreds from the community, saw participation from key leaders and activists. Senior BJP leader and human rights defender Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, who was present as the guest of honour, highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the community since the halting of relief measures under the previous administration.

At the event, leaders criticised the previous regime’s relief policies and urged removal of the income certificate clause. Minister Sood assured retroactive relief disbursal and pledged continued dialogue with community representatives.