‘Committed to making city a global tourism hub’: Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday attended the “Seminar to Promote Tourism in Delhi” as the Chief Guest at the Constitution Club of India, underlining the government’s commitment to transforming the capital into a world-class tourist destination.

The seminar brought together tourist transporters, tour operators, and representatives from various tourism organizations to share insights and discuss strategies for enhancing Delhi’s tourism potential.

Addressing the participants, Mishra emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the government and the tourism sector. “It is our resolve to take Delhi’s tourism to new heights. The suggestions and experiences of tourist transporters and tour operators provided valuable insights. We firmly believe that the government and people associated with the tourism sector will work together to make Delhi a world-class tourist destination,” he said.

Tourism Minister Mishra said Delhi aims to be a “Global Tourism Hub” under PM Modi’s vision, with a branding campaign promoting heritage and modern attractions. Stakeholders shared ideas on infrastructure, experiences, and innovation to

boost tourism.