Committed to make Yamuna pollution-free, says Delhi CM Gupta after meeting Amit Shah

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said her government is moving towards the goal of a clean Yamuna, as she stressed its commitment to the cause of cleaning the river. Talking to reporters after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Yamuna rejuvenation efforts, Gupta said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make Yamuna clean, right from its origin to its culmination point. “The Centre and the Delhi government are committed to make Yamuna pollution-free. We are working on the segment of the river flowing through Delhi. “Officials of the Jal Shakti Ministry and Delhi government were present at the meeting. We are moving step-by-step towards the goal of a clean Yamuna," the chief minister told reporters. The 22-km stretch of Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla in Delhi, which is less than 2 per cent of the river's total length, accounts for 80 per cent of its pollution load, according to official reports.