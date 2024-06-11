‘Committed to fulfilling promises made to people of Delhi’

New Delhi: BJP MP Harsh Deep Malhotra, the lone pick from Delhi in PM Narendra Modi’s council of ministers, Monday said he was committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people, including a trans-Yamuna campus of Delhi University and providing houses to slum dwellers in his constituency.



Malhotra is a first-time MP who defeated his nearest rival Kuldeep Kumar of the AAP by a margin of over 93,000 votes in the East Delhi constituency.

“I intend to start work on my promises of establishing a Delhi University campus in Karkardoom in East Delhi as well as replacing the Kalandar Colony slum with permanent houses,” he told news agency.